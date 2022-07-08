Don’t Miss The Utica Blue Sox Hosting 4th Annual ‘Pink the Park’ Night

Get ready for a night out at the ball game, all for a good cause. The Utica Blue Sox are hosting their 4th annual Pink The Park night.

Pink The Park is happening on Saturday July 23rd at Murnane Field in Utica. The Blue Sox will take on the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 6:45PM.

For this special event, The Utica Blue Sox players will be wearing special pink-themed uniforms. Those jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. Fans can bid on their favorite players’ jersey before the game by visiting the Utica Blue Sox website. Bidding begins at $75 per jersey. The winning bidder will receive the jersey and a photo with the player after the game.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Utica Blue Sox and have the support of our local Hannaford Supermarkets for this special night of awareness and fundraising ,” said Robert Elinskas, Sr Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “This event has grown to become a community favorite and we’re excited to be able to hold it this year. We’re hoping to see a lot of pink that night and a Blue Sox victory.”

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game. Local cancer survivors can get free tickets to the game by emailing the American Cancer Society at Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org. Special recognition will also be made to cancer survivors before the game.

Help Lick Cancer On National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is coming up on Sunday, July 17th 2022. Local ice cream stands across Central and Upstate New York are celebrating the day by raising funds to help support the fight against cancer with the American Cancer Society.

Local ice cream stands are donating 10% of sales to the American Cancer Society on this day. You can read more online here.

