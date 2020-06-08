Get Your Utica Blue Sox Pink Ribbon Jersey

While the Utica Blue Sox won’t be playing games this year, that hasn’t stopped their commitment to fighting breast cancer through the annual ‘Pink the Park’ efforts.

This year, the Utica Blue Sox is offering you a chance to honor a breast cancer survivor on the specially-produced pink jerseys while raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

George Deak, Owner of the Utica Blue Sox Organization, PGCBL says:

“Obviously, we are all disappointed that the current health crisis prevents us from fielding a team and playing games this year. However, being able to raise funds to fight this disease and honor local breast cancer survivors is something we look forward to every year and we’re still able to do that through this special jersey promotion.”

Submit the name of a breast cancer survivor they would like to honor by making a $20 donation per name to the American Cancer Society by visiting main.acsevents.org/goto/PinkJersey before June 30th. The names will be used to fill in a large pink ribbon on the back of this year’s jersey design and pre-sold in July. T-shirts will be produced and shipped to supporters at the beginning of August.

Robert Elinskas, Sr Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, says:

“We are incredibly grateful to the Utica Blue Sox for helping us raise funds to continue this important fight, especially during a time when donations are critically-needed. We hope this will allow people to honor local breast cancer survivors and help us continue to fund important breast cancer research and patient programs.”

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research, provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk, and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.