Local ice cream shops are helping to raise money for the American Cancer Society on National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 19.

July is National Ice Crem Month, and National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 19. Local ice cream stands are celebrating the day by joining forces to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer.

Participating local ice cream stands are donating a percentage of sales (10-15%) to the American Cancer Society. Customers can enjoy their favorite cones, sundaes, and shakes while supporting a local business and the fight against cancer at the same time.

Participating stands include:

The Café at Stone Mill, Canal Place, Little Falls

Kayuta Drive Inn, Route 12N, Remsen

Ward's Drive Inn, Route 365, Remsen

The promotion runs through regular business hours rain or shine.

For cancer information or support 24/7, call the American Cancer Society at 1.800.227.2345 or log on to cancer.org.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, the National Day Calendar has shared a surprising fact about Thomas Jefferson – his recipe for Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream via the Library of Congress. It's believed to be the oldest recipe for ice cream in the USA. Here's the transcript word for word. Go here to see the handwritten recipe.

Thomas Jefferson's Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe

2 bottles of good cream.

6 yolks of eggs.

1/2 lb. sugar

mix the yolks & sugar

put the cream on a fire in a casserole, first putting in a stick of Vanilla.

when near boiling take it off & pour it gently into the mixture of eggs & sugar.

stir it well.

put it on the fire again stirring it thoroughly with a spoon to prevent it's sticking to the casserole.

when near boiling take it off and strain it thro' a towel.

put it in the Sabottiere then set it in ice an hour before it is to be served. put into the ice a handful of salt. put ice all around the Sabottiere i.e. a layer of ice a layer of salt for three layers.

put salt on the coverlid of the Sabotiere & cover the whole with ice.

leave it still half a quarter of an hour.

then turn the Sabottiere in the ice 10 minutes open it to loosen with a spatula

the ice from the inner sides of the Sabotiere.

shut it & replace it in the ice.

open it from time to time to detach the ice from the sides.

when well taken (prise) stir it well with the Spatula.

put it in moulds, justling it well down on the knee.

then put the mould into the same bucket of ice.

leave it there to the moment of serving it.

to withdraw it, immerse the mould in warm water,

turning it well till it will come out & turn it into a plate.

Did your family make homemade ice cream when you were young?