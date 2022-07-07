‘Help Lick Cancer’ On National Ice Cream Day Across Upstate New York

National Ice Cream Day is coming up. You can turn your sweet summer time treat into some good.

National Ice Cream Day is coming up on Sunday, July 17th 2022. Local ice cream stands across Central and Upstate New York are celebrating the day by raising funds to help support the fight against cancer with the American Cancer Society.

According to Robert Elinskas of the American Cancer Society Northeast Region, participating local ice cream stands are donating 10% of sales to the American Cancer Society on this day.

Customers can enjoy their favorite cones, sundaes and shakes while supporting a local business and the fight against cancer at the same time."

Here's a look at participating stands that will be taking part in our region:

· Kayuta Drive Inn, Route 12N, Remsen · Coneheads Ice Cream - Oneida, NY · Heid's Sweet Treats - Liverpool, NY · What's the Scoop? - Sylvan Beach, NY · Zem's Ice Cream - Canastota, NY

The promotion runs through normal business hours and happens rain or shine.

Relay For Life Central New York Is Coming Up

Central New York is really coming together as one to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. That means funding brilliant cancer research breakthroughs that can help save lives. Free patient and caregiver support 24/7 by phone, video chat, or online. Even advocating to make a cancer a top priority for our local and state governments.

Our Central New York Relay For Life event celebrates people who have been touched by cancer, we remember loved ones lost, and give everyone the chance to take action for lifesaving change. Visit Relay For Life online for more info, and join them on Saturday, September 17th at Delta Lake State Park for Relay For Life of Central New York.

For cancer information or support 24/7, call the American Cancer Society at 1.800.227.2345 or cancer.org.

