Tony’s Pizza Locations Adding Hope On The Menu In Central New York

Local Tony’s Pizza locations all across Central New York are adding Hope On The Menu all across Central New York this April.

The locations of Tony's you'll find Hope are on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, Washington Mills, Burrstone Road in Utica and on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. All locations will be donating 10% of sales all day on Wednesday, April 27th to the American Cancer Society as part of the ‘Hope on the Menu’ program. The promotion includes both eat-in, delivery and take-out orders all day.

“Last year’s event raised over $800 for the fight against cancer,” explained Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, “We’re thankful for the support Tony’s locations are providing and hoping we’ll be able to raise even more funds to help make a difference this year.”

Remember, this all takes place on Wednesday April 27th.

Other Ways To Get Involved And Help- Spring Into Relay Calendar Raffle

This Spring, the Relay For Life of Rome is also hosting the "Spring Into Relay" calendar raffle. Each calendar is a $5.00 donation and gives you a chance to win each of the ten days during this fundraiser. Prizes include a New York Yankees' fan basket, Pampered Chef pressure cooker, a home basket, wine basket, Yankee Candle basket, spice basket, a New York Lottery Tree, wine and chocolate basket, Chewy.com pet basket, and a $50 Daniella's Restaurant of Syracuse gift card. You can read more online here on how to get into the running and help raise money for the Relay for Life of Rome.

