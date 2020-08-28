Relay For Life Of Rome Hosts Fun Drive-Thru Event

The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of Rome will look different this year. Still, the mission will remain the same - to help save lives from cancer, and the entire community is invited to attend.

This year’s event has been reimagined as a drive-through event on Saturday, September 19th, from 6-9 PM at the Delta Lake State Park in Rome, NY. There is a $5.00 donation per car to drive through the route on one of the park’s large parking areas. Luminaria bags will be set-up for viewing along the route. Attendees will not be allowed to leave their vehicles so they can maintain social distancing.

Teams from various local businesses and families will have assigned ‘park’-sites (as opposed to the usual campsites), where they will park a vehicle they have decorated with their team theme while a limited number of team members can wave and show off their team spirit to passing vehicles. Team members will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

There will also be a raffle stop at the end where attendees can purchase raffle tickets for some of the items the teams are raffling off in support of the fight against cancer.

Finally, several local food trucks will be parked in the adjacent lot providing take & go food options while raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

“We know how much this event means to the community and how much the dollars raised mean to the fight against cancer,“ explains Robert Elinskas, American Cancer Society staff partner for the event, “So, we did our best to retain the parts of the event that people really look forward to, while keeping everyone healthy and meeting appropriate safety guidelines.”

“The fight against cancer can’t stop. Unfortunately, this pandemic has put the future of cancer research at risk because of a decrease in donations. We hope the community will rally, as they always have, to support this cause and keep our mission alive. Cancer patients depend on us to be there for them.”

There are many ways to get involved:

- Be part of the Relay For Life of Rome- Sign-up with an existing team or start a new team and help fundraise at RelayForLife.org/RomeNY. Donate - If you can’t participate in this year’s Relay event, you can still help save lives by donating. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

- If you can’t participate in this year’s Relay event, you can still help save lives by donating. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Purchase a Luminaria – Honor or remember someone who has fought a battle with cancer by having a luminaria placed out during the event. Luminaria can be purchased online for a $10 donation at RelayForLife.org/RomeNY or through one of the teams participating in the event prior to Sept 19th.

To learn more about this year’s event, view an event route map, make a donation, purchase a luminaria, view the teams, or get other info, visit RelayForLife.org/RomeNY.