Relay For Life of Madison County To Create Drive-Thru Luminaria

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all previously scheduled Relay For Life events have been postponed until a later date. The Relay For Life of Madison County is planning something safe for your car.

On Friday, June 5th, join the Relay For Life of Madison County between 7:30PM - 9:30PM for a Luminaria Hope Trail event. This event is a drive-through, no-contact opportunity for the community to honor cancer survivors and remember those we have lost by placing luminaria bags throughout Madison County. Bags will be displayed at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (551 Sayles St, Oneida), Oneida City Hall, and in neighborhoods in the area.

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Melanie Francis, Sr. Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”

Purchase a luminary bag in honor or remembrance of a loved one, or in honor of a frontline worker, online for Madison County then drive out to St. Paul’s church to see your bag on display.

The needs of people facing cancer continue and so does our work. Cancer patients still need support during this crisis. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Buy A Hope Hero Luminaria To Honor Frontline Workers

There are a number of frontline workers who are on the job every day helping to keep people with compromised immune systems – like many cancer patients and survivors – safe and healthy during the current health crisis. Now there is a way to honor those frontline workers, while supporting cancer patients and their families.

The American Cancer Society is offering a special luminaria bag this year called "The Frontline Hope Hero" bag. These bags will be displayed in a special area of annual Relay For Life events, when those events are held later this year. This allows the donor a chance to honor and thank a frontline worker in exchange for a $10 online donation to the American Cancer Society.