Indoor Garage Sale At Boonville Fair Grounds

Shop till you drop at an indoor garage sale fundraiser, Saturday, July 18th from 9 AM – 3 PM inside the Kiwanis Building at the Boonville Fair Grounds.

The American Cancer Society event will feature a variety of items and assorted "treasures" for sale throughout the day, including books, toys, housewares, decorations, clothing, and much more. Admission is $1 and goes towards this year's Relay For Life of the North Country event, which has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 12th, at the fairgrounds.

Reserve your space by calling Phyllis White at 315-794-5859. A $20 donation gets you one table in a 10 x 10 area, and you don't have to donate any of your sales from the day to participate.

The indoor garage sale will follow all local and state health guidelines. A limited number of people will be allowed into the event at one time, and masks and social distancing are required. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at the entrance and exit.

Fundraising through your Relay For Life event supports the Society's mission to prevent cancer, save lives, and diminish suffering from the disease. Because of the pandemic, donations are needed more than ever. If you cannot attend the sale but would like to help support the fight against cancer, consider donating securely online at www.RelayForLife.org/NorthCountryNY.