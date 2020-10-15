Sangertown Square and the American Cancer Society have teamed up and reimagined the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.

The annual in-person walk has been turned into a drive-through event this year and follows social distancing guidelines. On October 18th, between 9 am and noon, gather your friends and teammates for a drive along a route through the Sangertown Square parking lot and visit various stations’ along the way.

Robert Elinskas, American Cancer Society staff partner for the event, tells us:

‘With so many events cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic, every dollar we can raise makes a huge difference. We hope this drive-thru event will be a fun and meaningful way to bring the community together to honor survivors, have some fun and, most importantly, raise some important funds to help keep breast cancer research and programs for patients and their families going strong.’ Robert Elinskas, American Cancer Society staff partner for the event.

Stations will include education, survivor recognition, merchandise sales, fundraising, and more! Plus, make sure to ‘pink out’ your vehicles for a chance to win a prize for the best-decorated vehicle! Food trucks will be on hand, and goodie bags will be given to the first 100 fundraising vehicles!

The fight against breast cancer continues and needs your help. Sign up online for the October 18th event at www.MakingStridesWalk.org/Utica and start fundraising (raising just $250 gets you a free hoodie!). Help the American Cancer Society keep funding breast cancer research and supporting breast cancer patients.