Vaccinated Saratoga Race Fans Giddy Up-Tickets on Sale Today

There will be fans in the stands and inside the Saratoga Race Course. If you are vaccinated, you will be able to buy their tickets to this summer's meet starting today. There are designated areas for vaccinated patrons only. They include reserved seats in the Grandstand, Clubhouse, The Stretch, and Fourstardave Sports Bar according to News 10 ABC.

I am so glad that there will be spectators allowed at the Saratoga Race Course this summer. Last year the horses ran but it wasn't the same. Now there will be fans in the stands and we can enjoy the beauty of the track along with the excitement and fun that goes along with it. But beware because only those who are vaccinated will be permitted in certain areas during this year's track season.

If you want to purchase a season or weekly passes, you must be vaccinated. The season pass gives you admission to all forty days at Saratoga. These passes are for reserved seats in the Clubhouse, Grandstand, The Stretch, and Fourstardave Sports Bar. These tickets are only available for vaccinated fans and go on sale this morning (June 9th) at 10 am through NYRA.com.

The Saratoga Race Course will open to racing fans on Thursday, July 15th and near-full capacity is expected for this year's racing season. There will be one four-day week that will be opening weekend running from Thursday through Sunday, July 18th. Then the racing action will be five days a week running Wednesdays through Sundays until the final week. The Saratoga season will end on Labor Day Monday, September 6th.