It’s Opening Day at Saratoga Race Course and They’re Excited to Have Fans Back
After a year without fans Saratoga Racetrack is celebrating opening day and everyone is welcome! One of the biggest summer entertainment venues will begin its racing schedule today and will run 8 weeks, concluding on Monday, September 6th.
COVID-19 put a damper on everyone's summer in 2020 and luckily, with the aid of vaccines, numbers are going down and the attendance numbers at Saratoga Race Track will be going up. Several races will be run in Week 1 and a few are highlighted, according to Saratogaracetrack.com,
- Thursday, July 15 - GIII Quick Call and GIII Schuylerville
- Friday, July 16 - GIII Forbidden Apple
- Saturday, July 17 - GI Diana and GIII Sanford
- Sunday, July 18 - Coronation Cup
If you've never been to Saratoga Race Track before, you don't know what you're missing. Even if you aren't a gambler there is so much to see and do. The excitement is real and you can feel the energy as the racers are called to post, the gates open and the horses thunder around the track.
SaratogaRaceTrack.com says, the track's history dates back to as early as the 14th century. Who knew horse racing was even going on back then. The website states,
Around that time, indigenous Native Americans lived and visited the Saratoga region. Much of the area's appeal had to do with its healing waters (mineral springs), some effervescent, which were credited with curing myriad ailments.
It was August 3rd, 1863 that gambler, casino owner, ex-boxing champion and future Congressman John Morrissey kicked off a four day racing tournament and 5,000 people attended. The history is rich and the tradition is strong. One Pandemic wasn't enough to take down this storied venue. You need to go to Saratoga.
If you want to get tickets, it's easy. You can go online and get your tickets and get the full schedule at https://www.saratogaracetrack.com/.