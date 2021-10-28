It seems like the Saratoga Race Course just closed. Now with the weather getting colder and having to wait almost an entire year, we have something to look forward to. The dates are out for the 2022 Saratoga Meet.

What to Expect for the 2022 Saratoga Meet

The New York Racing Association announced the dates that the 2022 Saratoga Race Course will run. It will once again be a forty-day Saratoga Race Course summer meet. It will begin on Thursday, July 14, 2022, and come to an end on Monday, Labor Day, September 5th according to saratogaliving.com. The opening week will run for four days from Thursday, July 14th through Sunday, July 17th. Racing will continue for five days per week. Dark days will be Monday and Tuesday with racing running from Wednesday through Sunday.

History of the Saratoga Race Course

Saratoga Race Course first opened in 1863. It is considered the oldest major sports venue in the United States. It stands as the fourth oldest racetrack in the country. There have been some subtle changes. The facade and the feel of Saratoga have remained the same with some modern upgrades to meet up with today's technology and larger crowds. When I was sixteen I worked at the Saratoga Race Course as an usher. With the modern upgrades, that area has been turned into box-seating.

Giveaways Still a Mystery

As we get closer to the 2022 Saratoga Racing Season, we will find out what cool giveaways there will be. In the past, there have been blankets, coolers, umbrellas, t-shirts, fleece hoodies, baseball caps, the list goes on and on. Can't wait to find what the giveaways will be next season.

