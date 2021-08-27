Every summer since 1863, Saratoga Race Course has featured some of the premier horse racing action in the entire country. Man o' War, Secretariat, American Pharoah and more have all graced the track at the Spa over the years, with each stride on the dirt and turf adding to the course's rich history.

Wednesday, September 1st, a piece of that history can be yours.

In a press release sent by the New York Racing Association's communications department, it was announced that a premium giveaway sale would take place this coming Wednesday to kick off the track's annual Fan Appreciation Week. Fans will have the chance to purchase collectible items from this year's meet, as well as past years' meets, and can gain admission to the event by donating a non-perishable food item during today's New York Showcase Day.

Here are some of the incredible items that will be available on Wednesday, according to the New York Racing Association:

Giveaways available will include such memorable items as the Angel Cordero, Jr. bobblehead; 2015 Saratoga cooler bag and long-sleeve tee; 2016 Saratoga zip-up pullover; 2017 Saratoga wall clock; as well as a selection of Saratoga umbrellas, t-shirts, beach towels, hats and many more collectables from the past decade. - NYRA Communications

I'm going to get real for a minute. As a newcomer to the region, and as a first-time apartment renter, some of these items would go PERFECTLY in my place, as they would in yours. The variety of items available for purchase is no joke, and any racing fan looking to secure rare collector's items should seriously consider attending.

As previously mentioned, the sale kicks off Fan Appreciation Week at Saratoga. This may be the most important Fan Appreciation Week we've ever seen, as fans have flooded the Spa all season long in the return from 2020, when COVID-19 kept fans from attending all summer. For more information about Fan Appreciation Week, visit the New York Racing Association website.

