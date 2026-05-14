Enter to Win: Get The Lead Out

96.9 WOUR is excited to share that Get The Led Out, A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep", will be making a stop at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY.

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What does that mean for you? You have a chance to win tickets to the show on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

What You Can Win

A pair of tickets to see Get The Led Out on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Stanley Theatre.

How To Play

Want to get in on this fantastic prize? Just make sure you download the WOUR app here, then enter below (enter only in the app) for a chance to win. Good luck!