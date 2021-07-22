Score $20 Tickets To Select Concerts At Lakeview Ampitheater in Syracuse, Here’s How

Eight of the ten concerts that are coming to St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview are part of an upcoming promotion with Live Nation that you will not want to miss out on.

It's almost time for the annual $20 All In sale, where can score tickets for only $20, and here's how:

Beginning Wednesday, July 28 at noon, you can log on to LiveNation.com and grab your discounted tickets. Generally, Live Nation has a sale on summer tours as part of National Concert Week in May, but because the coronavirus pandemic, things were delayed this year.

Here's the eight different concerts you'll be able to buy discounted tickets for:

August 14: Lady A

August 22: James Taylor and Jackson Browne

August 25: KoRn with Staind

August 27: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea

September 16: Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy

September 26: The Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini

October 5: Slipknot with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange

October 9: Florida Georgia Line with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Redferrin

Unfortunately, the concerts for the Dave Matthews Band and Chris Stapleton are not included in the All In sale.

It's not clear where these All In tickets are located inside Lakeview - whether they be pavilion seats or lawn. However, based on ticket prices, you'll save an average of $10 to $20 per tickets. Tickets are available while supplies last.

Tickets to St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview Do Not Include Admission Into The New York State Fair

Tickets for St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview concerts won’t get you free admission to the New York State Fair this year.

According to Syracuse.com, tickets or ticket stubs for Lakeview concerts during the Fair were previously accepted for free admission to the fair every year since the concert venue’s first full season as the Lakeview Amphitheater in 2015. But the restructuring of ticket pricing to make every ticket $3 makes it affordable and one of the cheapest state fairs in the country.

13 Music Legends Making Their Way To Upstate New York This Year The wait is finally over; after what felt like decades stuck behind closed doors and paper masks, our favorite artists have returned to grace the stage once again.

Buckle up and brace your bank accounts, because some of music’s greatest are making their way through Upstate New York before 2021 ends!

Here are 13 musical artists preforming within driving distance of Binghamton, New York this summer:

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.