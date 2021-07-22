Score $20 Tickets To Select Concerts At Lakeview Ampitheater in Syracuse, Here’s How
Eight of the ten concerts that are coming to St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview are part of an upcoming promotion with Live Nation that you will not want to miss out on.
It's almost time for the annual $20 All In sale, where can score tickets for only $20, and here's how:
Beginning Wednesday, July 28 at noon, you can log on to LiveNation.com and grab your discounted tickets. Generally, Live Nation has a sale on summer tours as part of National Concert Week in May, but because the coronavirus pandemic, things were delayed this year.
Here's the eight different concerts you'll be able to buy discounted tickets for:
- August 14: Lady A
- August 22: James Taylor and Jackson Browne
- August 25: KoRn with Staind
- August 27: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea
- September 16: Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy
- September 26: The Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini
- October 5: Slipknot with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange
- October 9: Florida Georgia Line with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Redferrin
Unfortunately, the concerts for the Dave Matthews Band and Chris Stapleton are not included in the All In sale.
It's not clear where these All In tickets are located inside Lakeview - whether they be pavilion seats or lawn. However, based on ticket prices, you'll save an average of $10 to $20 per tickets. Tickets are available while supplies last.
Tickets to St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview Do Not Include Admission Into The New York State Fair
Tickets for St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview concerts won’t get you free admission to the New York State Fair this year.
According to Syracuse.com, tickets or ticket stubs for Lakeview concerts during the Fair were previously accepted for free admission to the fair every year since the concert venue’s first full season as the Lakeview Amphitheater in 2015. But the restructuring of ticket pricing to make every ticket $3 makes it affordable and one of the cheapest state fairs in the country.