Hurry Now! Flash Sale Happening For The Great New York State Fair

If you want to take part in this amazing deal with the New York State Fair this year, you have a limited time to do it.

The Great New York State Fair is teaming up with Wade Shows, their Midway partner, to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4th from 4:00am until 11:59pm. Fairgoers have the chance to purchase ride-all-day wristbands for only $20 each.

The sale will only run for 20 hours, ending right at midnight. The special was created to coincide with the official countdown to the fair, of which is now only 20 days away.

The process for buying the tickets is really simple. All you have to do is click this link provided by The Great New York State Fair, then you are sent directly to the site where you purchase them.

The wristbands will be available to use and redeem on any day, whether it's a weekday or weekend, throughout the length of the Great New York State Fair. The Fair runs this year from August 24th until September 5th.

Once the deal ends, ride-all-day wristband prices will jump back up to $30 on weekdays and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays. If you're considering buying them for you or your kids, today is the day to do it.

You can always learn more about The Great New York State Fair by visiting their website or exploring their Facebook page.

