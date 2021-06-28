It’s time to get BACK TO THE PATIOS, DECKS, and BARS Western New York. And, if you think your arm is more accurate the Josh Allen well then, Labatt Blue Light Seltzer wants to reward you for your CORN HOLE skills. It’s the Labatt Blue Seltzer Wicked Corn Hole Tournament running every *Saturday from 2-4 pm* straight through until August. Labatt Blue Seltzer Wicked Corn Hole Tournament is open to anyone 21 and over.

The tournament will be traveling all over Western New York to see who are the Kings and Queens of Corn Hole. Win the weekly game and you will be heading to the finals party to play on *August 28* where you can ‘corn hole’ your way into seeing your favorite Buffalo professional football team. Check out the schedule below. This will be updated weekly with a new venue and place to toss corn hole at your convenience.

(*Dates and times subject to change*). So practice up and Good Luck.

Please keep checking back every week as a new venue will be released-

NEXT TOURNAMENT will be July 10th Vinny’s Sports Bar in West Seneca

The weather is getting better, so start practicing with your partner and get into the corn hole groove.

