Journey is coming to SPAC Aug. 1 and they are bringing The Pretenders with them.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation and Tickemaster.

We know you want the best tickets to see these legendary bands so we have a Journey/Pretenders ticket presale going on right now until 10 p.m.

PRESALE DETAILS

Presale ticket website click

Presale code: 3JRNY20