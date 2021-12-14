If we are ready for anything in the new year, it is wide smiles and a whole lotta laughter.

Laughter really is the best medicine, especially when you have been living through a pandemic for almost 2 years! But even with all the challenges at hand, 2022 is going to be a great year in greater Albany - especially for laughter. We have always had a ton of concerts in the area, and now we have an impressive list of great comedians making their way to the Capital Region in the months and year ahead.

Katt Williams And 7 Other Hilarious Comedians Are Coming To Greater Albany

Now before we get to this list of amazing comedians coming to Albany and the Capital Region, let's start with the show that was just announced this week. The Times Union Center (TUC) announced that Katt Williams and his World War III Tour will be coming to the arena in downtown Albany on Friday, 6th. You probably know Katt from his numerous comedy shows over the years, as well as from his various television and movie roles. The TUC says Williams' show "...blends side-splitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary."

So besides Katt, what other comedians can you expect in 2022? Simply put, some of the biggest names in comedy with laugh-out-loud shows. This run of great comedy experts coming to the Capital Region will officially begin on New Year's Eve as we get ready to welcome 2022 and will take you through the back half of the year. Here is the lowdown!

See the 8 Laugh Out Loud Comedy Shows Coming To Capital Region As we welcome in 2022, we are already for a lot of laughs in the New Year. Here are 8 laugh-out-loud comedians coming to the Capital Region that will bring the sweet sounds of laughter!