It's a new year and maybe you're feeling like a new job would help your motivation levels? Good news: Turning Stone is hiring.

Following a successful launch, Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) is now expanding its “New Year, New Career” recruitment campaign to fill 150 positions by hosting its first-ever Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, February 4th.

Job seekers will learn about the diverse range of hospitality and gaming job opportunities, and hear directly from team leaders who are currently hiring in areas such as hotels, gaming, culinary, finance, restaurants, golf, and more. Those participating will also hear from current employees, including some who just moved to the region from Orlando, Florida.

After Disney announced layoffs for hospitality workers at its Orlando resorts, the Oneida Indian Nation partnered with Oneida County on the “New Year, New Career” campaign to fill more than 250 positions by targeting areas impacted the most by the pandemic, including Orlando, New York City and Atlantic City. There was more than 100 accepted job offers from more than 70 Central New Yorkers and close to 30 who relocated.

The open positions at ONE include a variety of full-time jobs, which are a combination of salaried and hourly positions, including dealers, culinary, bartenders, restaurant and cocktail servers, hotel staff, housekeeping, and other gaming positions.

The "New Year, New Career" campaign promotes ONE's generous compensation and benefits, relocation assistance, and opportunities for world class training. If you're looking for a one-up in your hospitality career, this seems like the best move to make.

The Virtual Career Fair will be streamed live on Turning Stone's Facebook page beginning at 12 noon on February 4th.