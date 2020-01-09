Utica Zoo Now Hiring

The Utica Zoo is gearing up for spring and summer.

This sounds like a dream job to us! Working with animals, caring for them, and educating people about them. Actually, there's quite a bit to it. Follow the links for all the details.

Are you an animal care professional looking for a fresh opportunity? Are you passionate about educating the public on animals and conservation? Then this is for you! We are ramping up toward our warm weather season (almost here!) and are growing our team! We have a variety of positions for consideration, including Zookeepers and Educators, and would love to hear from you! [Utica Zoo]

Below are the current Utica Zoo Career Opportunities available:

Visitor Experience/Gift Shop Associate (Part-Time)

The Utica Zoo is seeking to hire an enthusiastic and outgoing individual to join our team as a Visitor Experience & Gift Shop Associate. This position is responsible for the daily operation of the gift shop and gate along with assisting with events and visitor experience needs. Must be 21 years of age or older.

Requirements:

Good math, writing, telephone and speaking skills. Ability to operate a cash register and typical office equipment

Good interpersonal and supervisory skills to work well with others

Ability to work on Windows-based software

Good organizational skills and the ability and willingness to work a flexible schedule

The ability to handle emergencies and situations with efficiency, tact and courtesy.

Reliable, honest, and bondable.

Must successfully pass a background check and must have a valid, current driver’s license.

See more about this position here.

Utica Zoo-Keeper I II III

The Utica Zoo is currently accepting applications for Animal Keeper levels 1-3. There is one full-time, benefited position to be filled at this time. The position will be filled with the candidate that best fits the needs of the zoo, within one of the 3 listed Keeper levels.

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS: • Prefer a bachelor's degree in one of the life sciences. Additional appropriate experience will be considered as a substitute for a bachelor’s degree or in conjunction with a different degree. See more about this position here.

To apply, please submit your cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to HR@uticazoo.org

Good Luck! We'll see you at the Zoo!