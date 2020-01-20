Rome Humane Society Now Hiring

Hey, any animal lovers looking for work?

The Humane Society of Rome has posted a "Dream Job Alert." They're looking for compassionate, hard-working people to join their team Click here to print our employment application. Mail the completed form along with a copy of your resume and driver’s license to PO Box 4572, Rome, NY 13442.

"Animal lovers, we need you! We are looking for part-time/full-time kennel attendants and cat room attendants. Must be compassionate, hard-working and able to work weekends and holidays. Anyone interested can apply within the shelter or online (employment application can be found on our website's homepage). https://humanesocietyrome.com/page/3/"

The Humane Society of Rome is a private, 501(c)(3) corporation that works with the Rome Animal Control Officer and other animal-related organizations throughout the area. Find them at 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, NY 13440.

Tuesday through Saturday 11AM-5PM

Sunday 11AM-3PM

Closed on Mondays.