Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York.

New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton.

Jeff W via Unsplash Jeff W via Unsplash loading...

Organizers say there are business opportunities in the future sale of legal recreational marijuana in the state as well as the established cannabis-related products industry.

The Cannabis Connect website says the Cannabis industry is already in New York State and is heating up. The agency says it wants to connect potential employees with emerging and established cannabis businesses in the Binghamton area.

The September 24 summit is the first of its kind in New York State.

Keynote speakers will be talking about strategies for success, making connections and opportunities for locating new businesses.

There are a number of job opportunities in the industry from growers to accounting, security, design and marketing.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is cited as making the cannabis industry a priority for economic growth and community revitalization.

Other presenters are scheduled to speak on opportunities for minority-owned businesses, experts in medical marijuana and experienced growers who have been involved in the hemp industry for several years and the founders of Cannabis Connect who set out to provide information and a level playing field for opportunities in various cannabis-related fields

The career summit is free and open to the public and is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. .to 3 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register at summit.nycannabisconnect.com.

