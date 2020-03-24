Need a Job? Dollar General is Hiring Thousands, Including in Central New York

Dollar General and other business are hiring as the coronovirus crisis increases demand.

Dollar General announced plans to hire 50,000 employees across the United States in the coming months. They're just one of several employers who plan to add workers as the coronavirus crisis increases demands for their products and services.

To apply for a job at Dollar General in Central New York, go HERE.

Along with Dollar General, Papa John's, Domino's, and Pizza Hut say they plan to hire additional workers. CVS also plans to add to their workforce.

Earlier this week, Walmart and Aldi announced plans to add thousands of staff to their stores and warehouses as well.