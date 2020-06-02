Taco Bell Hiring For ‘Newly Created Positions’ In CNY

Taco Bell is looking to hire 30,000 workers amid record unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taco Bell recently announced several new positions created due to the enhanced safety measures and social distancing requirements because of COVID-19. The new jobs will keep the drive-thru running smoothly, and also manage delivery, curbside pickup, and mobile app orders while maintaining sanitation and cleanliness practices.

The interviewing process will be a bit different as Taco Bell has introduced virtual and curbside conversations to keep team members and prospective employees as safe as possible. As they look to recovering from the coronavirus, the new hires will help adequately staff the restaurants and put them in a good position for re-opening.

Taco Bell is also highlighting their "Start with Us, Stay with Us" program, declaring everyone is welcome, whether it's a temporary job or you want to begin a full-fledged career. One of the perks working for the company includes the education and career-building program.

As safety is a big concern for everyone, Taco Bell employees have their temperature checked using a contactless infrared thermometer, and also provides gloves and masks for their team members.

CNY Taco Bell locations include:

136 North Genessee St, Utica

400 Oriskany St, Yorkville

732 St. Hwy. Rt 28, Oneonta

5412 NY St Rt 12, Norwich

9090 Carousel Center Drive, Syracuse

1055 7th North Street, Liverpool

8095 Oswego Rd. Liverpool

7881 Brewerton Rd. Cicero

200 S Caroline St., Herkimer

1164 Erie Blvd West, Rome

1038 Glenwood Ave., Oneida

