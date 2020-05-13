NYS Hiring Thousands Of COVID-19 Contact Tracers

The Contact Tracing Program will help the state reopen and will run through the next flu season.

Governor Cuomo says the Tracing Program is expected to use 6,400 to 17,000 tracers statewide, depending on the projected number of cases.

A Covid-19 Contact Tracer is basically a detective used to contain the infection. Once someone tests positive for coronavirus, the Tracer would contact that person by phone ask them to recall everyone they came into contact with and every place they've been. The contact tracer would then contact those people, let them know they have been exposed, and encourage them to self-quarantine.

The Contact Tracer will maintain ongoing communication with infected contacts to assess symptoms, ensure compliance with quarantine, and determine social support needs and/or handle reporting of issues that arise.

New York State will train the Tracer while working remotely to support the NYS Department of Health (NYSDOH) and Local Health Departments for a minimum of 20 hours per week.

Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent required. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Some college training preferred.

Must be a NYS resident.

Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.

Employment is contingent on the completion of a background check by NY State.

Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi), and electronic equipment. (A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)

Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection:

Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13,

Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.

A headset is preferred.

