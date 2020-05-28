Water Safari Is Hiring NOW

Enchanted Forest Water Safari and Calypso's Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort, and Water's Edge Inn are hiring now for their June opening.

If you have a positive attitude, are a team player, and can treat guests like you would want to be treated, then your encouraged to apply now for any of the following positions:

Mechanic Summer Season 2020

Administrative Assistant Summer Season 2020

All Team Members Position Summer Season 2020

Custodial Attendant - Summer Season 2020

Custodial Supervisor - Summer Season 2020

EMT Summer Season 2020

Lawn Care/Mower Summer Season 2020

Lifeguard Summer Season 2020

Grounds Crew Summer Season 2020

Housekeeper Summer Season 2020

Reservationist Summer Season 2020

Security Guard Summer Season 2020

Shuttle Bus Driver Summer Season 2020

Stores/Retail Summer Season 2020

Front Desk Associate/Reservationist Summer Season 2020

Housekeeper - Full Time, Year-Round

Housekeeper Summer Season 2020

Water Safari and Calypso's Cove anticipate opening for the 2020 season on June 27, depending on guidance from New York State and Governor Cuomo.

These jobs include some great perks like enjoying all the rides and attractions for free on your day off, discounts on food and retail items, and team member-only events after closing like Waterslide races, Relay Races, Volleyball Tournaments, Scavenger Hunts and more.

Water Safari and Calypso's Cove offers a FREE Lifeguard Certification class every Spring to both returning and new team members. Let them know you're interested in the course on your application. Don't wait - the class fills up quickly.

For more information, or to apply online, visit: watersafari.com. Good luck!