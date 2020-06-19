Need a job? You might want to check with your favorite New Hartford or Utica fast food restaurant - because they're hiring.

Across the nation, as fast food restaurant dining rooms re-open, businesses are hiring. McDonald's just announced plans to hire over 230,000 workers as New York and other parts of the country begin to allow indoor dining rooms to open.

Several McDonald's in Utica and the surrounding area have openings posted on the corporate website. You can check those out, and apply here.

McDonald's isn't the only one. Subway says they're bringing back the $5 foot long sandwich and hiring 50,000 workers, while Dunkin' and Taco Bell are also hiring.

Thinking about applying? You can do it online for all of these.

McDonald's: careers.mcdonalds.com/us-restaurants

Dunkin': dunkindonuts.com/en/careers

Subway: subway.com/en-US/Careers

Taco Bell: jobs.tacobell.com/

In a 'normal' year, fast food restaurant usually hire more workers in the summer months - but this year, nothing is normal. The restaurant industry has been challenged by the pandemic, with dining rooms closed across the nation.

The latest unemployment numbers in the United States show 1.5 million applied for benefits last week, and unemployment currently sits at 14.1%.