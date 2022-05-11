Popular ’80s British Rockers to Play Rare Central New York Concert
British rockers The Cult have been tabbed to play the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Tuesday, July 26th, it was recently announced. The Central New York stop is one of the band's 16 scheduled shows in North America as part of its "We Own the Night" tour.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 13th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com
The Cult is perhaps best known for a string of '80s hits such as "She Sells Sanctuary," "Fire Woman" and "Rain." The band features longtime vocalist Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy.
According to the website concertarchives.org, the last time The Cult played anywhere in Upstate New York was in 2016, at Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park.
The full list of The Cult's 16 North American tour dates are as follows;
May 11, 2022 • San Diego, CA • Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
July 8, 2022 • St. Paul, MN • Palace Theatre
July 9, 2022 • Milwaukee, WI • US Cellular Stage at Summerfest
July 10, 2022 • Chesterfield, MO • The Factory at the District
July 12, 2022 • Chicago, IL • Riviera Theatre
July 14, 2022 • Cincinnati, OH • PNC at Riverbend
July 15, 2022 • Dayton, OH • Rose Music Center at the Heights
July 16, 2022 • Pittsburgh, PA • Stage AE
July 19, 2022 • Washington D.C. • The Anthem
July 20, 2022 • New York, NY • The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 22, 2022 • Philadelphia, PA • Metropolitan Opera House
July 23, 2022 • Boston, MA • Leader Bank Pavilion
July 24, 2022 • New Haven, CT • College Street Music Hall
July 26, 2022 • Syracuse, NY • Crouse Hinds Theater
July 27, 2022 • Detroit, MI • Meadowbrook Amphitheatre
July 29, 2022 • Leamington, ONT • Hogs for Hospice Charity Event at Seacliff Park
July 30, 2022 • Rama, ONT • Casino Rama