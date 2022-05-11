Popular ’80s British Rockers to Play Rare Central New York Concert

British rockers The Cult have been tabbed to play the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Tuesday, July 26th, it was recently announced. The Central New York stop is one of the band's 16 scheduled shows in North America as part of its "We Own the Night" tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 13th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com

The Cult is perhaps best known for a string of '80s hits such as "She Sells Sanctuary," "Fire Woman" and "Rain." The band features longtime vocalist Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy.

According to the website concertarchives.org, the last time The Cult played anywhere in Upstate New York was in 2016, at Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park.

The full list of The Cult's 16 North American tour dates are as follows;

May 11, 2022 • San Diego, CA • Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

July 8, 2022 • St. Paul, MN • Palace Theatre

July 9, 2022 • Milwaukee, WI • US Cellular Stage at Summerfest

July 10, 2022 • Chesterfield, MO • The Factory at the District

July 12, 2022 • Chicago, IL • Riviera Theatre

July 14, 2022 • Cincinnati, OH • PNC at Riverbend

July 15, 2022 • Dayton, OH • Rose Music Center at the Heights

July 16, 2022 • Pittsburgh, PA • Stage AE

July 19, 2022 • Washington D.C. • The Anthem

July 20, 2022 • New York, NY • The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 22, 2022 • Philadelphia, PA • Metropolitan Opera House

July 23, 2022 • Boston, MA • Leader Bank Pavilion

July 24, 2022 • New Haven, CT • College Street Music Hall

July 26, 2022 • Syracuse, NY • Crouse Hinds Theater

July 27, 2022 • Detroit, MI • Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

July 29, 2022 • Leamington, ONT • Hogs for Hospice Charity Event at Seacliff Park

July 30, 2022 • Rama, ONT • Casino Rama

