See How Much Snow Fell in Your Area From the Thanksgiving Storm

Most central New Yorkers are digging out from over a foot a snow. Other areas around the state have more than 2 feet after the 3 day Thanksgiving storm. See how much fell in your area.

The town of Schaghticoke in Rensselaer County has the honor of having the most snow with 27.5 inches. Surprisingly, Buffalo, that normally gets hammered, had the least with just over an inch of snow. Unofficial totals from the National Weather Service vary around central New York - from 9 inches in Lee to 16 in Dolgeville.

Central New York Snow Totals:

Dolgeville 16

Verona Beach 14

Holland Patent 13

Remsen 13

Richfield Springs 13

Oriskany 11

Forestport 11

Deerfield 10.8

Clinton 10.8

Yorkville 10.5

Whitesboro 10.5

Utica 10.2

Sauquoit 10

Westmoreland 9.1

Lee 9

Photo Credit - National Weather Service

Binghamton and Syracuse had under a foot of snow. Rochester and Buffalo saw just a dusting.

Binghamton 10.6

Syracuse 8.8 inches

Rochester 5.1 inches

Buffalo 1.1 inches

Albany tied a record for the 8th longest storm that dumped 22.6 inches of snow. "Snow was reported for 39 straight hours. That's tied for the 8th longest run in history (since 1948). Incredibly, it snowed 48 hours straight in Jan 1983 (24.5") and 46 hours 3 weeks later"

Get the full list of snow totals around New York at Weather.gov.