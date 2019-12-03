Intoxicated CNY Driver Crashes Into School Bus Picking Up Kids

A central New York driver crashed into a school bus as it was stopping to pick up kids Tuesday morning. This situation is unfortunate in a lot of ways, which is why police arrested the driver for a whole slew of charges.

The Union Springs School District bus was making its rounds in Aurelius when 29-year-old David John-Paul Bassett crashed his sedan into the back. Nine kids were on-board the bus during the crash and the bus was stopping to pick up two more. Luckily, no one was injured during the ordeal.

However, according to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Bassett, from Auburn, was arrested for a long list of crimes, including driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 percent, aggravated unlicensed operation, following too close, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was brought to the Cayuga County Jail and his bail was set at $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office

WOW. It really scares me thinking about the crazy drivers that are out there. I feel like we can't say it enough, so I'll say it again. Don't drive intoxicated, and be on your best driving behavior around school buses.