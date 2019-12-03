The 3rd Annual 'Whooville in the Harbor' is where great memories are made. This whimsical interactive experience is for all Whoos, big and small.

Whooville in the Harbor's holiday celebration kicks off with an "adults only" Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl, Friday, Dec 13th, 7-11 pm. The family-friendly event is set for Saturday, December 14th, 10 AM - 6 PM and Sunday, December 15th, 10 AM - 3 PM in Historic Downtown Sackets Harbor, NY.

The entire village is transformed into Whooville with interactive characters and skits on the streets. During this year's event, the Grinch steals all the presents, and it's up to you to recover them and save Christmas!

A few fun features include a kid’s adventure, scavenger hunt type of activity, called Whoo’s Clues.

Whoo’s Clues has participants enter into rooms occupied by various Whooville characters. The activity begins at Head Quarters to pick up a passport, for $5 which allows entry into the various venues, including crafts corner and Grinch games along with Whoos Clues. [Connie Nicolette]

Characters include:

Sherlock Whoolmes at the local detective agency.

Constable Clue Who will deputize new whoo detectives to find the presents stolen by the Grinch.

The Whoolywed couple is hosting a limbo.

Cat in the Hat is visiting the librarian.

Dr. Whoo, a mad scientist, will interact with fun science.

Candy Cane Whoo speaks in riddles.

BaHumbug Whoo presents a moral dilemma for you.

WooWHoo, the Elf sprinkles Grinch Dust on you.

Last but not least, Holly Whoo, gives participants a medal as they return a present under the tree to save Christmas from the Grinch.

Admission is FREE with plenty of fun activities throughout the village. A PASSPORT is $5 and allows entry into crafts, games, Whoo's Clues, and participants are rewarded with little gifts. Additional activities have small, cash only, fees.

Fun events include:

Mail a letter to Santa and meet the Postman Lou Whoo at the Post Office.

Send a holiday card to a soldier who is deployed overseas.

Participate in 'Treats for Troops' by bringing treats to send to deployed troops.

Visit the Whomillion Bank. Walk-in with a dollar and walk out a WHoomillionairre!

WhooDo Hair Salon will be open! Get a who style up-do,

Search for Grinch Rocks or the Last Can of Whoo Hash.

Play in Reindeer games, (two white goats will be dressed as reindeer)

“Whooville in the Harbor” was started by Marsha Maxon, a retired teacher, and owner of the Harbor House Inn. The idea was to transform the town into Whooville and include the community plus military families. The Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce now sponsors the event.

It's so good to see families taking pictures with the Harbor in the background - so beautiful! We are located near Fort Drum - our Army military base. They are such an important part of our community. Military students are in every school district in our county (Jefferson). [Marsha Maxon]

Questions? Contact James at Chamber of Commerce: 315-646-1700.