Former WWE Diva Barbie Blank Coming To Utica

Barbie Blank, former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly, will be attending the Utica City Football Cub game on Sunday, December 8th when the team hosts the Harrisburg Heat at 3PM.

Biergarten tickets are $40 and include all-you-can eat food and time spent with Barbie and access to autographs and photos. She’ll also perform the ceremonial ball exchange and participate in on-camera promotions.

You might remember that Barbie joined the WWE in 2005 starting out as a ring announcer and referee before becoming a wrestler. Blank made her WWE debut on ECW in June 2006 under the name Kelly Kelly at 19 years old. She became the youngest WWE Diva on the roster.

In April 2010, Blank became the first female wrestler to be drafted on television when she was drafted to the SmackDown brand. The following April, Blank was drafted back to the Raw brand. That June, Blank went on to win her first Diva Championship against Brie Bella. In December, Blank became the first woman from WWE to make an appearance on the cover of "Maxim" magazine.

After taking a break from wrestling in 2012, Blank returned to the WWE in 2017. She was honored as one of the historic women in WWE on the Raw 25 Years special. In July of 2019, Blank became the first woman in history to win the 24/7 Champion, making her the first and only woman to hold both the WWE Diva Championship and the 24/7 Championship.

Come meet her, and enjoy the fun of Utica City Football Club on Sunday December 8th at 3PM.