Upstate NY Christmas Tree Made of Kegs Getting Lit This Friday

Things are getting 'lit' at one upstate New York brewery this week as they flip the switch on their unique Christmas tree. Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester has an iconic tree made of kegs and the annual Genesee Keg Tree Lighting is happening Friday with festivities and fun for the whole family.

Along with all of the pretty Christmas lights, there will be plenty of food trucks to curb your appetite, whether you're craving wood-fired pizza, kettle corn or wings. Genesee is also holding a limited beer release of the Genesee Keg Tree Ale: Cinnamon Cream Ale, which just sounds like Christmas in a cup.

The brewery is also collecting donations of new and gently used hats and gloves for the Rochester community as a part of the mayor's Bringing Christmas Downtown Coat Drive.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Genesee Brew House, but don't arrive too late; the tree will be lit at 6:30! Admission is free, but considering it's the outdoors in December, it'll probably be chilly, so bring warm clothes.

Here's a bonus look from last year's lighting.