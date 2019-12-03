Get Paid $1000 To Watch All 10 ‘Star Wars’ Movies
Cabletv.com is looking for someone—a very lucky someone—to watch all 10 "Star Wars" movies back to back before the Dec. 20 release of "Star Wars - The Rise of Skywalker."
All you have to do is fill out the application telling them why you'd be the perfect choice to watch them. They also don't care what order you watch them in, theatrical release order or some other way. By the way, if you're trying to figure out how long that will take you to watch all 10, that’s 22 hours, 25 minutes worth "Star Wars" greatness.
In addition to getting paid to watch these epic movies you'll also get $1,000 and these extras:
- A welcome package complete with all ten movies on Blu-ray
- About $45 an hour to watch movies
- All work is remote and lasts less than one day in total
And you also get this "Star Wars" welcome package to help you succeed on your mission:
- Star Wars: The Complete Saga Episodes I-VI on Blu-ray
- Solo on Blu-ray
- The Force Awakens on Blu-ray
- Rogue One on Blu-ray
- The Last Jedi on Blu-ray
- Nerf Han Solo Blaster
- A Chewbacca onesie
- R2-D2 Popcorn Popper
So, if you're the perfect half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder can tune into the force for that long. Apply HERE.