Get Paid $1000 To Watch All 10 ‘Star Wars’ Movies

Cabletv.com is looking for someone—a very lucky someone—to watch all 10 "Star Wars" movies back to back before the Dec. 20 release of "Star Wars - The Rise of Skywalker."

All you have to do is fill out the application telling them why you'd be the perfect choice to watch them. They also don't care what order you watch them in, theatrical release order or some other way. By the way, if you're trying to figure out how long that will take you to watch all 10, that’s 22 hours, 25 minutes worth "Star Wars" greatness.

In addition to getting paid to watch these epic movies you'll also get $1,000 and these extras:

A welcome package complete with all ten movies on Blu-ray

About $45 an hour to watch movies

All work is remote and lasts less than one day in total And you also get this "Star Wars" welcome package to help you succeed on your mission:

Star Wars: The Complete Saga Episodes I-VI on Blu-ray

Solo on Blu-ray

The Force Awakens on Blu-ray

Rogue One on Blu-ray The Last Jedi on Blu-ray

Nerf Han Solo Blaster

A Chewbacca onesie

R2-D2 Popcorn Popper

So, if you're the perfect half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder can tune into the force for that long. Apply HERE.