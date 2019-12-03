Chicago And Rick Springfield Coming To CNY Summer 2020

Chicago and Rick Springfield are co-headlining a 26-date tour in 2020 with two stops in CNY.

The legendary band Chicago has been honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and GRAMMY Hall of Fame throughout their career. The band features three active founding members: Loughnane, Pankow, and keyboardist-singer Robert Lamm. Co-founder Walter Parazaider retired from touring but remains in the lineup. They recently launched their 37th album titled "Here We Come a Caroling" and a long five years since we've had all-original material.

Did you see them in this year’s Macy’s Day Parade? Or during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on December 4? Yeah, they still got it! LOL

Rick Springfield scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits and is behind some of the biggest songs of the 80s, including “Jessie’s Girl.” Springfield had a record-breaking audience of 14,000 for his show on the Experience Stage for the Great NYS Fair in 2018. He won't soon forget CNY after a lawsuit filed by Vicki Calcagno, a woman who claimed his butt caused serious, disabling and permanent injuries when he fell on her while performing at the NYS Fair in 2004. The trial dragged on for seven years, and she ultimately lost the case.

Tickets for the co-headlining tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 6th at 10 am. The amphitheater tour kicks off June 12 in Concord, Calif. and wraps up on Aug. 1 in Rosemont, Ill.

Chicago and Rick Springfield 2020 North American Tour

June 12 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

June 14 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

June 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

June 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 27 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 2 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 3 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 18 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 31 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena