Here’s How The Bills Can Clinch a Playoff Spot This Sunday

It's been such an excellent season for the Bills. 9-3 record. Top wildcard spot in the AFC and so close to already clinching a playoff berth!

The Bills can clinch a playoff spot this Sunday, too.

According to the Buffalo Bills' website, the Bills would need ALL of the following to happen this weekend to clinch a playoff berth:

The Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens (10-2) at home.

The Oakland Raiders lose or tie

The Houston Texans lose

The Indianapolis Colts lose or tie

The Raiders (6-6) host the Tennessee Titans (7-5).

The Texans (8-4) host the Denver Broncos (4-8)

The Colts (6-6) play on the road at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7).

The Bills aren't the only ones who can clinch a playoff berth in the AFC. The Ravens (10-2), Chiefs (8-4), and Patriots (10-2) all have the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot this weekend as well.

A playoff berth would be the Bills' second in three years. Also, just the second since 1999.