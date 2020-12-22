Santa Claus Unharmed After Parachute Gets Stuck in Powerlines [WATCH]

It was a little scary for Santa Claus recently after his parachute was tangled in powerlines high above a busy street in California.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The big night for Santa and his reindeer is almost here. The weather is certainly going to be white as a powerful winter storm is headed for the Western New York area by the end of the week. What will start out as rain will change over to heavy snow and drop as much as a foot in some areas of the region. For those who have been dreaming of a white Christmas, get ready!

It was just a few weeks ago that Santa was seen on Lake Erie doing some windsurfing! He certainly likes to be adventurous leading up to his annual flight around the globe.