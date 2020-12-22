Christmas is all about giving back. Or in this case, giving back and back and back. A secret Santa gave back to everyone behind her in the drive thru at Dunkin in Verona.

Kelly Hauk was one of the people in that line. "Huge thank you to the lady who paid for the entire Dunkin drive thru line at the Savon in Verona this morning. You have restored my faith in humanity. Merry Christmas to you."

Photo Credit - Kelly Hauk

The holidays aren't about finding the most expensive gifts. It's about the little things, like spending time with family or simply paying for someone's coffee in line behind you. Or sometimes paying for the entire line.

"There are amazing people in this world," said Hauk.

Often it's the small gestures that go the longest way.