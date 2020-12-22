Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy Caught Egging In Liverpool

Usually eggs are for Easter as candy canes are for Christmas. That wasn't the case in Liverpool in the Syracuse area.

An Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy was caught on a Ring camera egging his neighbor's car.

CNY Central reports that deputies say video shows Sergeant Kevin Williams of Liverpool egging the car in the early morning hours of Friday, December 18th in the Wild Creek neighborhood in the town of Clay. Williams is a Custody Department Sergeant with 22 years of service.

The case has been forwarded to the Town of Clay Court for a criminal summons request for the charge of second-degree harassment. Deputies say an internal investigation is ongoing."

Syracuse.com reports that Sgt. Kevin Williams was ticketed on a charge of second-degree harassment, a violation, for egging his neighbor’s vehicle.

