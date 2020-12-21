The police motto is "To Protect and To Serve." And a couple of New York Police officers recently displayed the motto in a time of need.

Our latest bout of winter weather made it difficult to travel in anything short of a sled or snowmobile. A Webster, NY resident found out just how difficult even navigating cross walks can be with all the snow and slush. Her only means of transportation is a motorized wheelchair and it became stuck in the wintry mess on Ridge Road.

Fortunately State Trooper Mahoney with the Rochester Post and Webster Police Officer Coppola were in the area and with assistance from another resident were able to free the lady and her chair and assist with a safe trip back home.