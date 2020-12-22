Sangertown Offering Last Minute Shopping In New Hartford

Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford is offering shoppers some last minute shopping in New Hartford with extended mall hours.

Sangertown Square has announced that it will offer extended hours this week to allow people to finish up last-minute holiday shopping. Here are this week's hours at the mall:

December 21st – 22nd: 9am – 10pm December 23rd: 8am – 10pm December 24th: 8am – 5pm December 25th: CLOSED December 26th: 9am – 9pm December 27th: 11am – 6pm December 28th – 30th: 10am – 9pm December 31st: 10am – 5pm January 1st: 10am – 5pm January 2nd: Resume Normal Operating Hours

Please keep in mind that some stores and restaurants may have varying hours from the malls schedule above.

Last Minute Santa Visits

Parents, Santa will also be in Center Court in the mall throughout the week too. Santa will be available 11AM - 8PM today through Wednesday, and 9AM - 5PM on Christmas Eve. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and can be made online. Also, bring your photo with Santa or your receipt to PiNZ and you will get a $10 gift card.

Story Time With Santa

Sangertown Square is offering a way for you to still participate in Story Time with Santa before Christmas. You can purchase the Story Time with Santa package. Plus, now through December 31st save 20% off with code ELF20 at checkout.

Have your family snuggle up in their jammies with hot coco and enjoy a story read by Santa at your convenience!

You can read more about this on Sangertown's website.