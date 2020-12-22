Little Falls is bringing back an old-school tradition this winter: outdoor ice skating.

This year, we're all looking for outdoor activities to help stay safe and ensure social distancing and Little Falls is stepping up by bringing back outdoor ice skating to Monroe Street.

Mayor Mark Blask detailed the history of outdoor skating in a Facebook post announcing the plans. "For those of you who grew up in Little Falls, I am sure you have great memories of skating at Monroe Street Field. For those of you not from here, the Monroe Street rink was an iconic outdoor skating rink in the city that was wildly popular. It is small town Americana at its best. It was first opened in the 1930s and stayed opened for the next seven decades (It closed 20 years ago for various reasons). If there was a year to bring it back, this is it."

The city plans to bring the rink back starting on New Year's Eve. The rink will be open all day long, and then lights will shine to allow for nighttime skating from 5pm - 9pm, 7 days a week. Skating is, of course, weather-dependent.

The rink is being supported by the Burrows Foundation and a plaque will commemorate long-time rink manager and event organizer, George Malavasic. "George was instrumental in keeping the rink going for almost four decades, recognizing him is long overdue," Blask says.