Take An Enchanting Winter Wonderland Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights

Take a stroll through an enchanting, illuminated winter wonderland to explore the sights and sounds of Wild Lights in the Adirondacks.

Thousands of lights transform The Wild Center campus in Tupper Lake into a twinkling, family-friendly experience that is sure to become a holiday tradition.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Bask in the glow of thousands of lights as you experience, for the first time, the Wild Walk after dark.

Photo Credit - The Wild Center

Then take a stroll through the forest and surround yourself with music and lights on the quarter mile looped trail. 24 different speakers provide a wintertime collection of songs, designed to invoke the solitude, wonder, and introspection that comes with being outside in the woods on a still evening.

Photo Credit - The Wild Center

Wild Lights runs Fridays and Saturdays until March 27 from 5 – 7 pm. Every day during Holiday Vacation Week (12/26 – 1/2) & Winter Week (2/12-2/20), 5 – 7 pm.

Reservations are limited for the Wild Lights. Masks and social distancing are required. Wild Lights is included in a regular day time Wild Center pass or you can just buy a ticket for the lights that cost

$10 for adults, $5 for children and Wild Center members are free.

Reserve your tickets at Wildcenter.org.