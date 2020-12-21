Yet Another Nutjob Says That the End Of the World Is Here

Did you know that today, December 21, 2020 is the last day for Earth? Haven't we heard enough of these crazy conspiracy theories before? The Sun is reporting that Christian evangelist Pastor Paul Begley says that all signs point to today being our last go around here on Earth. His reasoning? Well, there's several major signs, according to Begley.

One big factor for these bats**t claims is the appearance of the "Christmas Star" Monday night. This is actually a conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn, that will make the planets appear so close together in the night sky that they'll resemble a double planet, or bright star. Scientists say that this is the closest the planets have appeared since the year 1226. Some have also refer to this phenomenon before as the Star of Bethlehem. For some reason, Pastor Begley feels we're all screwed because a couple of planets look close to each other in the sky.

Another key sign, according to him, is the Mayan calendar - which has become the go-to call for every kook and crackpot who thinks the end of the world is coming and they have proof. For example, some thought June 21, 2020 was when the world would end. Wasn't this all supposed to have happened back in 2012? Well, the Mayans never actually predicted their calendar to end that particular day, but it never stopped these folks from theorizing that we were all doomed. Pastor Begley said, concerning his latest prediction:

Of course, the Mayan elders said [June 21] could have been the end of the world. They might have made a mistake. "Well, they obviously made a mistake on December 21, 2012, so they said maybe [June 21] would be the end of the world.

And, of course, December 21 is the Winter Solstice. Does this play into the scenario as well? There have been hundreds upon hundreds of doomsday prophecies over the centuries and none have come true. On the other hand, if the world was going to end, 2020 has felt like the kind of year that it would happen. We've had everything this year from a global pandemic, widespread civil unrest, massive hurricanes, and record setting wildfires just to name a few. Strill though, we think it's safe to say this is another unfounded claim rooted way more in superstition and poor pseudoscience versus any sort of scatl proof.