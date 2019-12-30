We have great news! Rooney was adopted!

This girl has had a difficult time! The 3-year-old was initially taken to the Herkimer County Humane Society, not because of bad behavior, but because of family circumstances. Here's the letter that accompanied her arrival at the shelter.

Herkimer County Humane Society

She was adopted by a family that returned her 48 hours later, on Christmas Eve. The Herkimer County Humaine Society released this short statement:

Hi everyone! To clarify, when Rooney’s adopters returned her to the shelter, they were concerned that Rooney was being protective of the toys when interacting with their dog. Rooney was regularly in doggie daycare with her former owners with no prior concerns. HCHS would like to focus on her future adopters. Thank you!

Thankfully, it didn't take long for Rooney to get adopted again. On December 27th, she went home with her new family, and she is doing well.

The shelter reminds anyone who's adopting a dog that "it takes adopted dogs 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to know your routine and 3 months to start to feel at home."

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk at (315) 866-3255. Open Monday, Thursday, and Friday noon to 4:30, Saturday and Sunday noon to 3:30.