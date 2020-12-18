Meet Kaya At The Herkimer County Humane Society

This playful pup is looking for her forever home.

Kaya is a female 1-year-old black lab. She's a very friendly, happy dog who gets along with other dogs and cats. She is housebroken and knows several basic commands.

However, she is very food protective with other animals, so her new family would need to be cautious with food, treats, and accidental spills of human food if there are other animals in the home.

Kaya would really love to meet you!! The Herkimer County Humane Society is located at 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. She has been altered and is up to date on her shots.

A few months ago, we told you about Frances, a 4 and a half Yellow Lab mix. a family adopted him a few months ago. Still, he is now back at the Herkimer County Humane Society because he and the other male dog in the house did not get along. Frances did have a good relationship with the female dog. It's tough for canines to reacclimate to shelter life after having a family of their own.

Frances came to Herkimer County Humane Society from a foster home affiliated with a high kill shelter in Louisana. His prior foster family reports that he is friendly, housebroken, and really good with most other dogs and cats. This guy is absolutely wonderful! Please share Frances as he would love a home.

Meet Francis today at the Herkimer County Humane Society 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. He has been altered and up to date on shots.

Puppies and Kittens under 4 months of age will not be adopted into homes with children under 5 years old.

Due to multiple past returns, dogs will not be adopted if you or anyone in your household expects a child.

Adopted cats must leave the HCHS in a carrier.

There is a mandatory waiting period of at least 24 hours (not including weekends or holidays) for reference checks.

Adoptions are not “first-come, first-serve.” It's based on the best fit for the animal.

You must provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination(s) on currently owned pets before final approval.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at (315) 866-3255.

If you would like to make a financial donation to the Herkimer County Humane Society, this is the perfect time as the Staffworks Save A Life Campaign is underway. Since 2014, the Staffworks Fundraiser has raised more than $1.25 million for non-profit organizations that serve at-risk animals in Central New York. Through Dec 31, 2020, Staffworks will match your donation dollar for dollar to HCHS up to $100,000.00.