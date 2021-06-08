Does your pet have that 'star quality' everyone is drawn to? Prove it with The Herkimer County Humane Society's pet photo contest. First and second place winners will be featured on Central New York Billboards.

The Fashion Day for Furry Friends Photo Contest is one of the biggest fundraising events for the Herkimer County Humane Society of 2021. It's also a fun way for you to get some extra attention for your pet and possibly become famous in the process.

Visit Herkimerhumanesociety.org and submit your favorite photo of your pet by June 18, 2021. Your photo should be creative, so it stands out among other entries. Then, you can vote for your pet as many times as you want through June 20, 2021. Each vote is a one-dollar donation to the Herkimer County humane Society.

At the time of this posting, there were 38 pets entered; take a look here. You'll also see the leaderboard. Check back as it is constantly changing.

The first-place winner with the most votes will be featured on the Route 5 Fiberdyne LED Billboard for one month. The second-place winner will be featured on the Village of Ilion LED Billboard also for a month.

Last year's fundraiser was called The Mutt Strutt and was canceled due to COVID-19. Voting was held July 18 - July 31. Each vote was also a one-dollar donation and generously matched by Staff Works. As a result, the Herkimer County Humane Society raised $42,060 in 2020 to help with the care of stray and abandoned pets and pets that could no longer be cared for by their family. They also found homes for over 1000 pets.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and a safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found.

