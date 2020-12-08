It's hard to imagine what this girl has been through in her short life, but she's safe now and looking for a forever home in CNY.

Daisy is a 2-3-year-old mixed breed mix around 50 lbs. Her last owners posted on Facebook that they were going to take her out back and…….if someone didn’t take her. Thankfully a Good Samaritan stepped up, rescued her, and brought her to the Herkimer County Humane Society, where she is now safe.

Daisy has probably been tied up outside for most of her life. She hates being at the shelter. "She doesn’t show well when people come to see the dogs because she barks a lot, and everyone quickly overlooks her," says HCHS. "She wants to be in a home with people who can help her become a family pet. They don't know how she would be with cats but still suggest a home without them.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Daisy would really love to meet you!! The Herkimer County Humane Society is located at 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. She has been altered and is up to date on her shots.

Adoption Policies:

Puppies and Kittens under 4 months of age will not be adopted into homes with children under 5 years old.

Due to multiple past returns, dogs will not be adopted if you or anyone in your household expects a child.

Adopted cats must leave the HCHS in a carrier.

There is a mandatory waiting period of at least 24 hours (not including weekends or holidays) for reference checks.

Adoptions are not “first-come, first-serve.” It's based on the best fit for the animal.

You must provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination(s) on currently owned pets before final approval.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at (315) 866-3255.

Herkimer County Humane Society

If you would like to make a financial donation to the Herkimer County Humane Society, this is the perfect time as the Staffworks Save A Life Campaign is underway. Since 2014, the Staffworks Fundraiser has raised more than $1.25 million for non-profit organizations that serve at-risk animals in Central New York. Through Dec 31, 2020, Staffworks will match your donation dollar for dollar to HCHS up to $100,000.00.