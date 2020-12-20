This adorable 3-year-old 45-pound bulldog mix is looking for his forever home in Utica/Rome. Don't you love those ears? He's definitely one of a kind.

Matt was brought into a high kill shelter as a stray in Florida, and no one came forward for him. He was then rescued and brought to House of Paws Rescue in Utica. Jennifer Elizabeth, owner, and operator of the not-for-profit organization tells us:

"He's super sweet, the cutest happy feet, carries his food dish to bed, and shows absolutely no aggression toward children or dogs (cats unknown). He loves car rides and long walks. As long as he's with you, he is the happiest guy you’ll ever meet. When anyone walks along the kennel area he just stands there and smiles."

Matt (aka Matthew) has a very sweet demeanor despite being abandoned. He loves to snuggle and appreciates his toys and chew bones. He has had some training as he's excellent on a leash. We wonder what he could have gone through to want to sleep with his food dish.

Photos by Becky Bailey

Matt wishes for a loving family and a soft bed for Christmas...and with those ears, he will let you know when Santa and the reindeer land on your rooftop. For more information & to set up a time to meet him, contact Houseofpawrescue@gmail.com. They typically have an open house every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12 pm-5 pm, but hours may differ this week due to Christmas.

Photos by Becky Bailey

House of Paws Rescue is a nonprofit organization located at 910 Kellogg Avenue in Utica. All financial donations are doubled this month thanks to the Staff Works 'Save A Life Campaign.'

House of Paws

Photos by Becky Bailey

